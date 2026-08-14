I-Pace vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace E-class-all-terrain Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 75 Lakhs Range 470 km/charge - Mileage - 12.06 kmpl Battery Capacity 90 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.