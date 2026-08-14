In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I-pace
|E-class-all-terrain
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|₹ 75 Lakhs
|Range
|470 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.06 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|90 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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