Santro vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Xuv300 Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 4.67 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 20 to 30 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1086 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.