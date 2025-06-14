In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elantra
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MG
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|461 km/charge
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)