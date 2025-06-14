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Hyundai Elantra vs MG ZS EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Elantra and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elantra vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elantra Zs ev
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 17.83 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage15 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1999 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

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Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Elantra Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Instrument Cluster
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 l Nu-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
750461 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
192 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6200 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorberTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorberMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16215 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
165-
Length
46204323 mm
Wheelbase
27002585 mm
Height
14651649 mm
Width
18001809 mm
Bootspace
458448 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No150000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackDark Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,62,72418,94,043
Ex-Showroom Price
17,86,10017,99,000
RTO
1,89,47616,000
Insurance
86,54878,543
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,33540,710

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