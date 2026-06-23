In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta
|S-cross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4