WR-V [2020-2023] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1199 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.