WR-V [2020-2023] vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Xuv300 Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.