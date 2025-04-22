Jazz vs e2o-plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz E2o-plus Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 1199 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda Jazz and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.