In 2026 when choosing among the Honda cr-v and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs ZS EV Comparison