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Honda cr-v vs MG ZS EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda cr-v and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Zs ev
BrandHondaMG
Price₹ 28.27 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage14.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda cr-v Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
i-VTEC-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
821 Km461 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18215 / 55 R17
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18215 / 55 R17
Kerb Weight
1545 kg-
Wheelbase
2660 mm2585 mm
Width
1855 mm1809 mm
Length
4592 mm4323 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm-
Height
1679 mm1649 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
522 litres448 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres-
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
4Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
SilverSilver
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-150000
Warranty (Years)
35
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+4
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Beige / BlackDark Grey
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07718,94,043
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00117,99,000
RTO
2,89,24316,000
Insurance
96,83478,543
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,21240,710

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