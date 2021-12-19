HT Auto
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Excite
₹21.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
i-VTECThree Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
821 Km419
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
41
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07722,05,913
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00120,99,800
RTO
2,89,24316,000
Insurance
96,83489,613
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,21247,413
Expert Reviews
Verdict

2022 MG ZS EV facelift has returned with improved range. Priced at nearly 22 lakh (ex-showroom), it will revive its rivalry with Hyundai Kona EV in India. Here is our first drive review of the new MG ZS EV.

2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

