|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.4 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|2.0 L Multijet II Diesel
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|189 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|152 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Driving Range
|821 Km
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|4
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Third Row AC
|-
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹32,20,077
|₹35,27,004
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹28,27,001
|₹29,90,000
|RTO
|₹2,89,243
|₹3,89,750
|Insurance
|₹96,834
|₹1,46,754
|Accessories Charges
|₹6,999
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹69,212
|₹75,809
Jeep is all set to launch the three-row Meridian SUV in India. It hopes to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category. Can the Meridian, with its capable off-road character, emulate the success enjoyed by Jeep’s five-seater SUV Compass? Here is our first drive review.