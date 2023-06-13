cr-v vs Tucson [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Tucson [2022-2025] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 28.27 Lakhs ₹ 29.27 Lakhs Mileage 14.4 kmpl 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.