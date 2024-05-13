In 2024 when choosing among the Honda civic and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V CVT Petrol and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. civic vs ZS EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Zs ev Brand Honda MG Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Range - 461 km/charge Mileage 16.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 50.3 kWh Engine Capacity 1799 cc - Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Charging Time - 9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)