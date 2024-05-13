In 2024 when choosing among the Honda civic and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Honda
|MG
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 18.98 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|461 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)