HT Auto
HomeCompare Carscivic vs ZS EV

Honda civic vs MG ZS EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Honda civic and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V CVT Petrol and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Zs ev
BrandHondaMG
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage16.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1799 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
civic
Honda civic
V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹18.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
i-VTECThree Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
775.5 Km461 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16215 / 55 R17
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16215 / 55 R17
Width
1799 mm1809 mm
Length
4656 mm4323 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg-
Wheelbase
2700 mm2585 mm
Height
1433 mm1649 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
430 litres448 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres-
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07319,96,687
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90018,98,000
RTO
1,85,72016,000
Insurance
90,95482,187
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64442,916

Trending cars

  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    In India, MG is likely to introduce a strong-hybrid powertrain for the new Astor
    Upcoming MG ZS EV patent leaked, features refreshed design all-around
    13 May 2024
    Tata Motors aims to increase its market share in the Indian electric car market through a multipronged approach that emphasises new EV launches, setting up a supportive charging infrastructure and market development.
    Tata Motors aims to ramp up its EV game through a multipronged strategy
    13 May 2024
    Tata Motors believe that hybrids should not be the primary focus of government incentives, as they are seen as a temporary solution.
    Tata Motors questions hybrid cars' environmental impact, advocates for EVs
    13 May 2024
    Biden administration announced rules for an ambitious plan to expand the EV charging infrastructure and jump-start EV adoption in the US in 2023.
    Tesla's massive layoffs threaten to slow Biden's plan to electrify highways
    13 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
    Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
    11 Apr 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
     