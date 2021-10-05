city-4th-generation vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Vento Brand Honda Volkswagen Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.