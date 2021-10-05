In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Vento
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3