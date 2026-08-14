Freestyle vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Ford Mahindra Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.