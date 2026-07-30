Figo vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Xl6 [2019-2022] Brand Ford Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.85 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.