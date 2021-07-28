In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Glanza Comparison