Ford Aspire vs Hyundai Venue

Aspire
Ford Aspire
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Venue
Hyundai Venue
E 1.2 Petrol
₹7.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ti-VCT1.2 Kappa
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777789 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.517.52 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6300 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,6748,49,525
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,0007,53,100
RTO
60,19054,186
Insurance
32,98541,739
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66118,259
Expert Reviews
Verdict

2022 Hyundai Venue review in pics

