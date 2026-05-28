In 2026, when choosing between the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel, Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|250-315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|19.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)