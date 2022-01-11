In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Nissan Kicks, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs Kicks Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Kicks
|Brand
|Citroen
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1330 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-