In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ec3 [old generation]
|Xl6 [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12.76 Lakhs
|₹ 9.85 Lakhs
|Range
|320 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
|-