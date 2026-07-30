hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarseC3 [Old Generation] vs XL6 [2019-2022]

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Price starts at Rs. 12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. eC3 [Old Generation] gets a battery pack of up to 29.2 kWh. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
eC3 [Old Generation] vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ec3 [old generation] Xl6 [2019-2022]
BrandCitroenMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 12.76 Lakhs₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Range320 km/charge-
Mileage-17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-

Filters
eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Fog Light
Wheel
Dashboard
Rear View
Left Side View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 km855.45
Motor Power
41.92 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm-
Max Speed
107 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
315 litres209
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person6
Doors
5 Doors5
Length
3981 mm4445
Wheelbase
2540 mm2740
Height
1586 mm1700
Width
1733 mm1775
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
12500040000
Battery Warranty (Years)
7-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Fog Lights
NoLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,39,93411,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
12,76,3009,98,000
RTO
12,58083,470
Insurance
50,55442,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,80024,393
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The XL7 now looks more muscular than the XL6 which is on sale in the Indian market.
Suzuki XL7 facelift revealed in Indonesia, could preview Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift
30 Jul 2026
The XL6 is based on the Ertiga which is very popular in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets 6 airbags as standard
25 Jul 2025
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
The Kia Carens Clavis starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.50 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.83 lakh
2025 Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Which premium MPV will you pick
26 May 2025
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

French auto giant Citroen had launched the Basalt last year with an aim to seize opportunity amid rising trend of coupe SUVs in India. Six months since its launch, the Basalt has not been able to boost Citroen's sale in India.
Citroen Basalt: Success or failure? How the French SUV performed in first 6 months
7 Feb 2025
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Based on a new platform which will also underpin upcoming Jeep Compass SUV, the next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross is likely to be offered with both ICE and electric powertrain options.
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept: What the India-bound next generation French SUV promises
24 Oct 2024
Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.
Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance in India?
9 Aug 2024
Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
26 Apr 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers