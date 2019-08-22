HT Auto
Citroen eC3 vs Kia Seltos

eC3
Citroen eC3
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹9.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableSmartstream G 1.5
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km825
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 6 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Iron,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,14,88611,30,650
Ex-Showroom Price
11,50,0009,95,000
RTO
16,00069,650
Insurance
48,38641,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,11223,788
