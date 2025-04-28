In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs CLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Cls
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|Range
|937 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
|16.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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