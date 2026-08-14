In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|BMW
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38-17.86 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4