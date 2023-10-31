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BMW M8 vs Maserati Quattroporte

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs Quattroporte Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 Quattroporte
BrandBMWMaserati
Price₹ 2.44 Cr₹ 1.8 Cr
Mileage8.77 kmpl8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc2979 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
M8
BMW M8
Coupe
₹2.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW M8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-5600 rpm500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.77 kmpl9.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm345 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6
Driving Range
596 km754 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds5.5 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlFive-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlAluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20285 / 35 R20
Length
4867 mm5262 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
2827 mm3171 mm
Height
1362 mm1481 mm
Width
1907 mm1948 mm
Bootspace
420 litres530 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres80 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalOptional
High-beam Assist
NoOptional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoOptional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoOptional
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalOptional
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Silverstone / Black, Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,55,2301,80,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,44,00,0001,80,00,000
RTO
24,54,7300
Insurance
9,00,0000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,5683,86,890

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