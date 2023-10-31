In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M8
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 2.44 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Mileage
|8.77 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6