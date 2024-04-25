In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Jaguar XF, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs XF Comparison