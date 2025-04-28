In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and BMW X7, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
8 Series vs X7 Comparison