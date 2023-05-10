6 Series GT vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt 718 Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.