In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|718
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4