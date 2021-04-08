|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
|221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.32
|22.58
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|250
|-
|Engine Type
|B48 Turbocharged I4
|2.5L A25A-FXS I4
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|905.76
|1129
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.5
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹78,60,105
|₹64,99,523
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹68,50,000
|₹56,55,000
|RTO
|₹7,14,000
|₹5,94,500
|Insurance
|₹2,95,605
|₹2,49,523
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,68,944
|₹1,39,700