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BMW 6 Series GT vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Es
BrandBMWLexus
Price₹ 73.5 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage13.32 to 18.65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

Filters
6 Series GT
BMW 6 Series GT
630i M Sport
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW 6 Series GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
13.32 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm338 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Driving Range
906 Km580 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5 seconds5.5s
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
Double-track Control Arm AxleMcpherson Stru
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti Link
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R19 235/45R2
Bootspace
610 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres-
Length
5091 mm5145 mm
Ground Clearance
138 mm122 mm
Wheelbase
3070 mm2950 mm
Height
1538 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
1795 kg-
Width
2158 mm1920 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesPowered
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesPanaromic
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneYes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited200000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
1617 Speakers, Front & Rear
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Ivory White / Black, Ivory White / Dark Coffee, Mokka / Black, Cognac / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,93,4931,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,00089,99,000
RTO
7,45,3309,53,900
Insurance
1,97,6633,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,78,2592,22,072

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