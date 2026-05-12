In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and BMW 3 Series [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs 3 Series [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|3 series [2019-2022]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|₹ 42.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4