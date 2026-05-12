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HomeCompare Cars2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs 3 Series [2019-2022]

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] and BMW 3 Series [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport, BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] vs 3 Series [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] 3 series [2019-2022]
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 44.4 Lakhs₹ 42.3 Lakhs
Mileage14.82 to 18.64 kmpl11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1995 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]
220i M Sport
₹44.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
3 Series [2019-2022]
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]
330i Sport
₹42.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Twin power turboB48 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
741 Km951.67
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds5.8
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.82 kmpl16.13
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 5100 rpm255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R17225 / 50 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring Strut AxleDouble-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Separate Spring and DamperFive-link axle
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R17225 / 50 R17
Length
4526 mm4709
Ground Clearance
152 mm135
Wheelbase
2670 mm2851
Height
1420 mm1435
Kerb Weight
1505 kg-
Width
1800 mm1827
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
430 litres480
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres59
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesOptional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
66+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Oyster / Black , BlackSensatec Canberra Beige/Black, Sensatec Black | Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,16,17051,73,098
Ex-Showroom Price
44,40,00044,90,000
RTO
4,73,0004,78,000
Insurance
2,02,6702,04,598
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,09,9661,11,190

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