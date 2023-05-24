In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and Lexus LC 500h, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs LC 500h Comparison