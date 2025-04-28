In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and Land Rover Range Rover, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron gt
|Range rover
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|388-401 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|93.4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-