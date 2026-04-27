In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|379-484 km/charge
|1076
|Battery Capacity
|71 kWh
|1.9 kwh
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-