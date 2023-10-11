In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Jaguar F-Type, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs F-Type Comparison