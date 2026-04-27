In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and BMW M340i, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs M340i Comparison