In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Audi e-tron Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs e-tron Sportback Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A8 l
|E-tron sportback
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 1.34 Cr
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|484 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 Volt
|95 kWh
|Charging Time
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