In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Intruder vs ZX 125 Comparison