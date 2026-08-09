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HomeCompare BikesIntruder vs VXL 150 [2020-2025]

Suzuki Intruder vs Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Intruder vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
BrandSuzukiVespa
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc149 cc
Power13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Length
2130 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg115 kg
Height
1095 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm770 mm
Width
805 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
155 cc149.50 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,5001,44,413
RTO
13,62611,553
Insurance
8,6647,620
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2023,516

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