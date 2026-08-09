In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Intruder vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|10.79 PS PS