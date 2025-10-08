In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer sf
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS