|Max Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Stroke
|62.9 mm
|56.6 mm
|Max Torque
|13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|155 cc
|149.5 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|56 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,51,990
|₹1,53,733
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,29,300
|₹1,35,564
|RTO
|₹13,786
|₹10,845
|Insurance
|₹8,704
|₹7,324
|Accessories Charges
|₹200
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,266
|₹3,304