In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs ZX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Zx 125
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-