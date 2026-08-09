In 2026 Okaya EV Faast F2B or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Faast F2B has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Faast F2B vs SXL 150 Comparison