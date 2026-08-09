In 2026 M2GO X1 [2019-2024] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. M2GO X1 [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. M2GO offers the X1 [2019-2024] in 2 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. X1 [2019-2024] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
X1 [2019-2024] vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1 [2019-2024]
|Lx 125
|Brand
|M2GO
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-