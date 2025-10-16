In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
CBR650R vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr650r
|V-strom 650xt
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.16 Lakhs
|₹ 8.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|25.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|645 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS