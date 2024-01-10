In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Kinza Price starts at 28,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at 31,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kinza up to 25 km/charge and the Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less