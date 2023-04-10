In 2024 Hero Lectro C5 or Hero Lectro Clix 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Lectro C5 or Hero Lectro Clix 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C5 Price starts at 24,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price). The range of C5 up to 30 km/charge and the Clix 7S has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C5 in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Clix 7S in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less