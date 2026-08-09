In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Optima Li vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|O3
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
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