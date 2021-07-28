In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at 71,999 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less