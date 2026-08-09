In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Etrance
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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