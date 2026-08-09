In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Merico Electric Evanka choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Evanka Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Evanka
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 62,505
|Range
|-
|87 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-