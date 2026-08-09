In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.25 PS PS