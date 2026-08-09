In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Dash
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-